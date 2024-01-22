Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE:RHP opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.95 and its 200 day moving average is $94.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,689. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.