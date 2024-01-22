Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Price Performance

NYSE SFE opened at $0.71 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 128,391 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 143,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.14% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

