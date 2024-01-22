Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Stock Position Lifted by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Safety Insurance Group comprises 1.6% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC owned 0.23% of Safety Insurance Group worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2,169.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 2,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Up 1.6 %

SAFT traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.23. 17,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,011. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.20. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.97.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $229.36 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 3.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

