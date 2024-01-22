SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,806. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.45.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1283 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

