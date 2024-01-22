SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 5,222 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.29. The company had a trading volume of 346,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,893. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.