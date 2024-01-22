SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $13.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $76.94. The company had a trading volume of 82,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,794. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average of $75.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

