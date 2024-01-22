SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.53. 2,832,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,072,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.22. The company has a market cap of $171.19 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 23.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

