SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 373 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 95,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.67. 488,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,811. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

