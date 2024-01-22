Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.98. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

