SALT (SALT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $29,649.95

SALT (SALT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 22nd. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $29,649.95 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SALT has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00018198 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022611 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,467.76 or 1.00139581 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011604 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.02 or 0.00202968 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003859 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02761196 USD and is up 1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $28,225.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.