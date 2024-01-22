Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.49 and last traded at $34.33. 647,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,350,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.83 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,495 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $458,695.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,852,293.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $3,249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,783,839.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $458,695.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,852,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,925,198 shares of company stock valued at $59,825,276 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

