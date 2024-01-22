Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, January 13th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.68.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.73.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

