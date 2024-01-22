Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0109 on Top Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $17.39 million and $3,878.63 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,366.51 or 0.05844430 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00075457 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00026490 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00022941 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,621,472,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,842,987 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

