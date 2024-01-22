Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

SRPT opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.74. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $331.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.23% and a negative net margin of 62.52%. The company’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.36 per share, with a total value of $2,001,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,974,763.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,940,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,033,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,921,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after purchasing an additional 518,050 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,473.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 396,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 370,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,461,000 after purchasing an additional 334,749 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

