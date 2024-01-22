Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down to $8.54

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.54, but opened at $8.18. Sasol shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 338,370 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sasol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Sasol alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sasol

Sasol Trading Down 2.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Sasol by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,302,000 after acquiring an additional 47,446 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.