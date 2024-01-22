Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,565,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,346 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 3.5% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.74% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $61,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

SCHE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.67. 121,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,422. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

