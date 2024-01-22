Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 486,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 934,939 shares.The stock last traded at $33.03 and had previously closed at $32.91.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

