Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,930 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certuity LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 370,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,000 after acquiring an additional 21,418 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 105,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,633,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

