Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.3% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,308,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,486. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.96. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

