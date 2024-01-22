Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $74.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.36. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $76.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

