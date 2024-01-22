Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,616,000 after buying an additional 24,488,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,436,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 401,736.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,584,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,928 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,175. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

