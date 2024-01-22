Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 377,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $19,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 143,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,855. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

