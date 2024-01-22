Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Boosted by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,171 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $38,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.96. 686,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,563. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.