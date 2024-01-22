Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.40

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.40 and last traded at $66.83, with a volume of 853931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.11.

STNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 46.07%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.70%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

