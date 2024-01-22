Scotiabank Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$90.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BBD.B. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.15.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded down C$2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching C$49.52. 308,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,130. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.96. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$39.87 and a 12-month high of C$74.43.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 48,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.21, for a total value of C$2,598,959.41. Also, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,290,350.00. Insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock worth $7,471,197 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

