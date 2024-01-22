Scotiabank Lowers Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$60.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.17.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exchange Income

Exchange Income Stock Down 0.8 %

TSE:EIF traded down C$0.38 on Monday, hitting C$45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 55,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.00. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$42.05 and a 1 year high of C$55.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$46.81.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.02. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of C$687.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$657.17 million. Analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.0681668 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exchange Income news, Director Edward Warkentin purchased 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$44.84 per share, with a total value of C$49,995.04. In related news, Director Donald Streuber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$45.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,250.00. Also, Director Edward Warkentin acquired 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$44.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,995.04. 6.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.