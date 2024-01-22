Scotiabank Raises MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target to C$16.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.73% from the stock’s previous close.
MDA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MDA from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.96.
MDA Stock Performance
MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. MDA had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of C$204.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that MDA will post 0.4977698 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at MDA
In other MDA news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total transaction of C$247,080.00. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MDA Company Profile
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.
