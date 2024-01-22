Scotiabank Raises MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target to C$16.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.73% from the stock’s previous close.

MDA has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MDA from C$11.00 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on MDA from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MDA from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.96.

Get MDA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDA

MDA Stock Performance

Shares of MDA stock traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. MDA has a one year low of C$6.21 and a one year high of C$12.66. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.05.

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.04. MDA had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of C$204.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that MDA will post 0.4977698 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MDA

In other MDA news, Director John Carter Risley sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.60, for a total transaction of C$247,080.00. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.