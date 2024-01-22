Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.79. Approximately 351,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 398,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 60.4% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 1,181.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 19.0% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,643,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,034 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 854.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 73.1% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 34,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

