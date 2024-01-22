Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.79. Approximately 351,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 398,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.
Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
