Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) versus RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Critical Survey

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and RocketFuel Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A RocketFuel Blockchain -838.28% -943.20% -276.39%

Risk and Volatility

Sentage has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

1.1% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of Sentage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sentage and RocketFuel Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sentage and RocketFuel Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage -$16,035.00 -540.53 -$2.56 million N/A N/A RocketFuel Blockchain $200,000.00 13.44 -$3.78 million ($0.12) -0.67

Sentage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Summary

Sentage beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. provides payment and check-out systems for shoppers on e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, and direct bank transfers. It also offers payout solutions, cross-border B2B transfer solutions, and other solutions, as well as invoicing and crypto payments services. The company has a strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide, Inc. to offer the cryptocurrency payment solution available to customers through ACI portals. RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

