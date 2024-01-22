Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 127,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,303,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $377.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $379.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.