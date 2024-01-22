Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.9% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.8% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 41,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,475,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 516,164 shares of company stock valued at $199,248,209. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $439.47. 864,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $440.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $417.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

