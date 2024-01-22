Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 132.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 220.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $100.47. 5,136,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541,098. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $152.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

