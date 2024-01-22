Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.6 %

ADP stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.72. The company had a trading volume of 616,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,136. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $98.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.