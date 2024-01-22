Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.37. 9,597,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,214,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.75. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

