Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,395. The company has a market capitalization of $158.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.