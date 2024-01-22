Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $917.68.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total transaction of $82,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,355,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,595 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $9.69 on Monday, hitting $943.09. 212,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,993. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $856.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $818.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $943.09. The company has a market cap of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.13 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

