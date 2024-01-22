Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 394 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE:GE traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.63. 4,203,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,682. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.99. General Electric has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $132.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $143.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

