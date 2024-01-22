Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 4,467 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,311 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,425,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,047,879. The stock has a market cap of $202.66 billion, a PE ratio of -120.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.93. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

