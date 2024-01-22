Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 486 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,574 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $390,630,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 255,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $142,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.3 %

COST stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $692.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,138. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $635.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.70. The stock has a market cap of $307.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $465.33 and a 52 week high of $698.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,252 shares of company stock valued at $9,245,644 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.40.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

