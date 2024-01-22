Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $74.21. 4,343,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,297,376. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

