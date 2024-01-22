Serena Lang Buys 34,253 Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Stock

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) insider Serena Lang purchased 34,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £25,004.69 ($31,816.63).

Serena Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 23rd, Serena Lang bought 137,032 shares of Trifast stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £100,033.36 ($127,285.10).

TRI traded down GBX 20 ($0.25) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 73 ($0.93). 2,134,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,937. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.56, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of £99.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,493.33 and a beta of 1.16. Trifast plc has a 1 year low of GBX 46.70 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 97.62 ($1.24).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Trifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,666.67%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

