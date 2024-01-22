ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $8.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $757.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $692.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $613.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $766.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $646.39.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

