Shentu Price Reaches $0.64 on Major Exchanges (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last week, Shentu has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Shentu has a market capitalization of $82.52 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Shentu alerts:

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 129,937,317 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

