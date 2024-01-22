Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FOUR. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.95.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $75.21 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,913.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,269,672.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $65,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,913.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

