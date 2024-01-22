Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Up to $13.18

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.18, but opened at $13.57. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 841,186 shares changing hands.

SHLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.88.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 30.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

