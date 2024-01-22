Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Sets New 52-Week High at $111.19

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$111.19 and last traded at C$109.22, with a volume of 736224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$107.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital cut shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shopify from C$80.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Shopify alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$86.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$131.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54.

In other news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total value of C$86,175.38. In related news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total value of C$86,175.38. Also, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 59,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.27, for a total transaction of C$4,203,253.88. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,544 shares of company stock worth $4,905,409. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.