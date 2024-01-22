Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

SLN stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.42. Silence Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $19.98.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.14% and a negative net margin of 151.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,120,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,668,000 after purchasing an additional 161,315 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,415,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 121,955 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 236.6% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,926 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 149.3% in the second quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 363,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 217,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

