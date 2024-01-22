Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the stock.
SLN stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.42. Silence Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $19.98.
Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 236.14% and a negative net margin of 151.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's mRNAi GOLD GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform that is used to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
