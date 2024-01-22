Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,492,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,323,000 after buying an additional 322,480 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after buying an additional 3,234,181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,528,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,784,000 after buying an additional 141,431 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,293,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,032,000 after buying an additional 698,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,637,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,644,000 after buying an additional 38,313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.63. 481,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,780. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average of $50.59.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

