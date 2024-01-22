Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,583,000 after purchasing an additional 728,977 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,889,000 after buying an additional 515,490 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,601,000 after purchasing an additional 225,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.74. 242,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,364. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $108.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.97.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

