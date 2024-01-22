Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VMBS traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.83. 656,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,576. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.